Authorities flabbergasted over ATVs and bicyclists seen weaving through I-10 traffic lately
BATON ROUGE - Amazingly, authorities did not receive complaints about renegade ATV riders seen driving across the New Bridge Tuesday. An image circulating social media...
Wild fight shows school bus driver spraying student with pepper spray during shoving match
BATON ROUGE - A wild video showed what...
Dutchtown baseball holds special graduation for tourney bound team
What do you do when your high school...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: weather pattern switch into the weekend
Thursday through the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast. This should at least cut down the duration of the warmth during the...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Afternoon showers return on Thursday
Showers and storms return to the forecast tomorrow...
Tuesday PM Forecast: one more day of near record warmth
Heat will be the story through tomorrow. Chances...
Sports
Dutchtown baseball holds special graduation for tourney bound team
What do you do when your high school graduation is scheduled at the same time as your baseball state tournament semi-final game? You swing for the...
No. 20 LSU falls in extra innings at SEC Tournament
GAINESVILLE - No. 20 LSU softball rallied to...
#17 LSU baseball makes quick of work of Southeastern, 17-3 in seven innings
First baseman Tre’ Morgan led LSU’s offensive outburst...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Friday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
