Louisiana lawmakers try to tighten Medicaid cost estimates
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are trying a new approach to determine how much the state will spend on Medicaid services each year, as...
Record year for homicides, overdoses keeping crime scene clean-up crews busy
BATON ROUGE - It's a job most would...
Holiday Helpers need help getting food on the table for yearly Thanksgiving outreach
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent De Paul and...
Wednesday PM Forecast: two fronts before the weekend
The only mentionable shot at showers in the 7-Day Forecast will come on Thursday morning. This particular front will not deliver cooler temperatures, but they are...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Veterans Day will start with a little rain
Veteran’s Day rain will be in and out...
Tuesday PM Forecast: timing out the next cold front
Seasonable temperatures will finish out the week. However,...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: Liberty's Keelan Reason
BATON ROUGE - Defensive back Keelan Reason is Liberty's Swiss army knife, making plays everywhere on the field. Last Friday night, he had three interceptions —...
5 LSU basketball players ejected at end of ULM game for leaving bench
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball opened their...
The Kim Mulkey era starts with a 82-40 Lady Tigers win over Nicholls
BATON ROUGE - The Kim Mulkey era has...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
