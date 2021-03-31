Home
Officials concerned over long-term effects of virtual learning
BATON ROUGE - There are about 11,000 students who are learning virtually, or a combination of in-person and virtual, in East Baton Rouge Parish. As COVID-19...
Can an employer mandate the COVID-19 vaccine?
BATON ROUGE - More people are vaccinated against...
Livingston parish property battle discussed at Thursday council meeting
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - There's a quarrel among some...
Amid sexual harassment allegations, two women appointed to LSU governing boards
BATON ROUGE - Following weeks of public outcry over LSU sexual harassment allegations, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of two women to LSU governing...
Pfizer vaccine age could lower, convincing parents of safety may be toughest hurdle
BATON ROUGE – When kids go back to...
Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business
PITTSBURGH (AP) — President Joe Biden wants $2...
It's going down
Temperatures fell more than 20 degrees in just a few hours Wednesday afternoon. As a cold front advances into the Gulf of Mexico, breezy, cooler and...
Stormy, windy, and cool conditions on the way
You will notice the cold front when it...
More showers and storms before an April chill
Expect showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold...
Sports
LSU wide receivers run blazing 40-yard dash times
BATON ROUGE- Former LSU stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall had a chance to show their ability for the final time in front of NFL...
LSU baseball bounces back with 11-1 win over South Alabama
BATON ROUGE- Coming off getting swept by Tennessee...
Southern's football game versus Prairie View postponed
PRAIRIE VIEW- The Southern Jaguars' football game scheduled...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 30, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
