Overpayment notice sent in error, woman does not owe $15,000 after all
BATON ROUGE - There's a new concern for people on unemployment in Louisiana. A $15,000 repayment bill sent in error to someone who's been out of...
Unemployment issues continue; LWC says backlog is zero
BATON ROUGE - Friday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission...
EPA investigating complaint over questionable lead paint removal
BATON ROUGE - A man is upset and...
Detectives investigating overnight shooting death on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting death after discovering a dead body Tuesday night. Authorities responded to the 2200...
Devin White takes a victory lap around Tampa Bay stadium with trophy
TAMPA, Fla. - Buccaneers linebacker Devin White took...
Select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies set to offer COVID-19 vaccine
BATON ROUGE - Pharmacies across the country are...
Rain and falling temps into weekend, wintry possibilities early next week
Although the weather will turn cool and stay unpleasant, there is some clarity on the forecast through this weekend. Another challenge and threat from winter arises...
Just a few showers today, Washout coming tomorrow with a steep temperature drop
Wednesday won’t be a total washout… just a...
Increasing rain chances through Thursday, cold comes this weekend
Most of the week ahead will bring well...
Brian Thomas inks with LSU amid hush hush recruitment
On Tuesday, Walker's Brian Thomas signed with LSU ending his two year long recruitment. The 4 star wide out chose the Tigers over Alabama and Texas...
Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77
A legendary figure in the sports arena, Marty...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Six former LSU players will play in the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
