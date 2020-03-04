Home
Bad waxing experience sends woman to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A woman who went to get her eyebrows waxed and tinted left the salon with a medical issue and now wants the store...
Children's hospital looking for volunteers to help patients
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake...
Veteran featured in On Your Side reports continues having issues with flood-damaged home
BATON ROUGE - A WWII veteran has had...
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
BATON ROUGE- "You know I can't expect this team to be like last year's team. It is a new team, but the expectations are still high,"...
Cellphone alerts helped Tennessee couple escape to basement
BAXTER, Tenn. (AP) — Billy Dyer’s cellphone blared...
Bad waxing experience sends woman to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A woman who went to...
Rain and storms expected through Wednesday night
Overall, Wednesday will be messy with showers and thunderstorms, possibly strong and heavy. Improving weather is expected for the end of the week, lasting into the...
Looking at a wet and stormy Wednesday
Rain coverage will ramp up through Wednesday. Downpours...
Rainy days to follow the nice weekend
After a pleasant weekend, unsettled weather is expected...
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
BATON ROUGE- "You know I can't expect this team to be like last year's team. It is a new team, but the expectations are still high,"...
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron previews Spring Football
BATON ROUGE- LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met...
LSU baseball gets its hits, beats SLU in bounce back game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday March 4, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tickets on sale for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home - Buying by Friday enters an on sale prize
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
