Grant money going toward counseling future homebuyers
BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $42.8 million in housing counseling grants to help Americans make more informed and educational...
Cameras to be installed, catching illegal dumpers
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will soon start...
YMCA reports decrease in revenue, closing two pools
BATON ROUGE - The YMCA says money is...
Pension debt payment outlined should St. George effort pass Saturday
BATON ROUGE – Metro Council signed off on a plan outlining how a newly formed City of St. George would pay back its portion of the...
Nearly a fourth of St. George voters have already gone to the polls
BATON ROUGE - New numbers from the Secretary...
Soldier home from deployment fatally shot in Tennessee home
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee...
Warmth and humidity return prior to the next front
Temperatures will climb as some humidity returns the round out the week. While records are not back in play, thermometers will once again be above average....
Refreshed feel, more to come
You will notice a difference in steeping outside...
Cold front arrives this evening, bigger cool down next weekend
A long awaited cold front will move into...
FINAL: Saints 31 | Buccaneers 24
Teddy Bridgewater sharp on New Orleans' second drive of the game but the Saints settle for a 29 yard field goal by Wil Lutz to take...
WATCH: Drew Brees throwing ball again for first time since injury
NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees shared...
#5 LSU 42, Utah State 6, Final
http://www.wbrz.com/pages/live-stream-3/ BATON ROUGE - The fifth ranked...
Wednesday's health report
2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
2 Your Health report for Oct. 8, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
