Cameras to be installed, catching illegal dumpers
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will soon start taking pictures of illegal dumpers in the act. The 16 cameras arrived in the mail on Monday....
YMCA reports decrease in revenue, closing two pools
BATON ROUGE - The YMCA says money is...
Poles blocking sidewalk removed after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A pole laying across the...
Police investigating reports of man with machete at La. School for Deaf
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to reports of a man with a machete at the Louisiana School for the Deaf on Wednesday night. According to...
Gonzales neighborhood plagued by flooding to be demolished
GONZALES - James Lemieux has lived on East...
Deputies investigating alleged fake cop who pulled woman over near state line
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Officials are investigating reports...
Continued 90s until a cold front arrives early next week
Warm temperatures will continue through the week. Two cold fronts are in our future. The first will not bring major changes, but the second will provide...
October begins warm, but a cold front is in sight
The city of Baton Rouge has capped off...
Ending a hot September and searching for a cold front
With the 30th straight day of above average...
Sports
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 4- Kee Hawkins
BATON ROUGE-When you see the way that 5-foot-9 Live Oak running back Kee Hawkins totes the football, it is easy to recognize the amount of work...
SEC announces start time for LSU-Florida in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE- It will be another coveted night...
Saints defense steps up in win over Cowboys, 12-10
NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints (2-1) and...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October 2, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for October...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
