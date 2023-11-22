Home
Deputies arrest man after White Castle shooting that left one dead
WHITE CASTLE - Deputies arrested a man after a shooting that left one person dead in White Castle Tuesday. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office...
More than 100 guns stolen in Michigan after store manager is forced to reveal alarm code
DETROIT (AP) — More than 100 handguns were...
Detached garage catches fire early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A fire that started in...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Dry for travel today, cool through Thanksgiving weekend
With the big Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow, weather is looking comfortable and cool enough to break out any holiday sweaters you might want wear. The next several...
Tuesday PM Forecast: lots of clouds and cool temperatures through holiday weekend
With a front through the region, northwest winds...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures tumble ahead of Thanksgiving
Behind the cold front that swept through the...
Sports
Saints move wide receiver Mike Thomas to injured reserve
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that team has placed wide receiver Michael Thomas on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. The...
'I am going to protect my players:' Mulkey talks Angel Reese absence after LSU beats Texas Southern
BATON ROUGE - LSU forward Angel Reese was...
WATCH: Brian Kelly talks upcoming game against Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly hosted his...
Investigations
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov. 21, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set to reignite Saturday when Baton Rouge General transforms its front lawn into a huge light display complete with...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
About Us
Contests
Wednesday AM Forecast: Dry for travel today, cool through Thanksgiving weekend
