Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in BR ahead of Saturday's Wearin' of the Green parade
BATON ROUGE - We're counting down the days to the big Wearin' of the Green Parade! In the sea of green, many floats will be on...
New charter school taking over former Prescott Middle, plans to pay teachers much more than local standard
BATON ROUGE - A charter school operator that...
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Friday will start with storms and end with cooler air
Keep an eye on Friday. Heavy downpours will be morning in ahead of some cold air. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today...
Tuesday PM Forecast: short warming trend ended by late week front
After another chilly night, a brief warm up...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Cooler temperatures last a little longer
Some areas are dipping into the 30s this...
Sports
Bats stay hot for #1 LSU baseball, destroy New Orleans 16-0
BATON ROUGE, La. — Top ranked LSU Baseball for the second time in three games pitched a shutout while unloading 16 runs on the University of...
Mike Hollins, teammates take part in first full practice since UVA bus shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins...
Report: Will Wade's coaching contract at McNeese State includes 5-game suspension
LAKE CHARLES - Controversial ex-LSU head coach Will...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
