Tree falls on car in Ascension Parish during severe weather Tuesday afternoon
GEISMAR - Firefighters pulled a driver from their car after a tree fell on it during severe weather in the parish Tuesday. Firefighters with the...
Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A reported shooting early Wednesday...
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Get outside and enjoy the sunshine before rain returns this weekend
Get your yardwork done before Friday. Showers will be back before you know it! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight:...
Tuesday PM Forecast: weak front reaches area Wednesday
Slightly drier air in the atmosphere will cut...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Just a few showers around for the middle of the week
Showers will scale back for the middle of...
Sports
Former Southern offensive lineman and White Castle native Ja'Tyre Carter makes Bears 53 man roster
White Castle native and former Southern offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter made the Chicago Bears official 53 man roster on Tuesday. A 7th round pick in the...
WATCH: Superdome field gets makeover ahead of LSU kickoff this weekend
NEW ORLEANS - Crews are putting the finishing...
Report: Saints trade away star DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
NEW ORLEANS - In a surprise move Tuesday,...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
