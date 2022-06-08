Home
2 On Your Side
News
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Livingston Parish
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Police are looking for a teenage girl who disappeared from her home Tuesday night. The French Settlement Police Department did not release...
Artist turning tree stump into statue of City Park creator
BATON ROUGE - Burt Fleming is an artist....
Drivers nervous about I-10 widening project after emergency repair Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE- Traffic in the Baton Rouge area...
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Triple digit heat coming your way this afternoon
Be sure to keep an eye on the heat index this afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Things just...
Tuesday PM Forecast: afternoon temperatures to nudge higher
Stringing together several days with high temperatures in...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Afternoon heat index will be near 100 degrees
The steam machine is up and running this...
Sports
Southeastern football ranked 19th in first FCS preseason poll
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team is ranked 19 th in the 2022 Athlon Sports FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released on...
LSU baseball falls short in Regional final against Southern Miss
The LSU Tigers season has come to close...
LSU baseball loses to Southern Miss, setting up winner-takes-all Monday night in Hattiesburg Regional
HATTIESBURG - There was no late-game magic Sunday...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 7, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
