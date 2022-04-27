Home
2 On Your Side
News
Iberville residents show up for second DOTD meeting on new Mississippi River bridge location
ST. GABRIEL - The state Department of Transportation is still trying to nail down a location for a new bridge over the Mississippi, and people made...
LSU ramping up security ahead of expected record-setting crowd Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Inside of Tiger Stadium Tuesday,...
Neighbor upset over blight, contacts 2 On Your Side for clean sweep
BATON ROUGE - A blighted property on River...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Layer up! Sunny skies and warmth to follow the chill
Though we started out chilly this morning, temperatures will climb fast. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Wearing layers is...
Tuesday PM Forecast: cool mornings, warm afternoons
Pleasant weather is expected through the end of...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Cooler and drier air is moving in tonight
A sneaky shower will be around this morning...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU softball makes quick work of McNeese, 10-1 in five innings
In their last midweek game of the season, #19 LSU run-ruled McNeese State 10-1 in five innings Tuesday night at Tiger Park. LSU has won nine...
NCAA's Mark Emmert to step down in 2023
Former LSU Chancellor Mark Emmert and the NCAA...
Pelicans win game 4 118-103, tie series up at 2 with Suns
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans continue...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Search
SEARCH
58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Layer up! Sunny skies and warmth to follow the chill
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days