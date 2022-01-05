Home
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday incident list
Homeless suspect arrested after allegedly starting fire in vacant home
BATON ROUGE - A homeless, Baton Rouge woman...
Two children killed in Opelousas house fire
OPELOUSAS- Two boys were killed in a fire...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Another big temperature swing is on the way
Conditions will be more comfortable until the next front arrives on Thursday. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Temperatures today are still on the chilly...
Tuesday PM Forecast: moving away from the freeze mark
Temperatures and rain chances are trending up in...
Tuesday AM Forecast: A short warmup starts this afternoon
Freeze Warnings remain active until 10 a.m. and...
No. 21 LSU beats No. 16 Kentucky 65-60 in SEC home opener
BATON ROUGE - The 21st ranked LSU basketball team bounces back against Kentucky, winning the SEC home opener 65-60. The Tigers went on a 20-2 run...
Saints beat Panthers 18-10
The Saints are still in the playoff hunt...
LSU women's basketball beats Texas A&M for their 13 straight win
LSU women's basketball has beaten two top 25...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Jan....
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
