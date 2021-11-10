Home
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his ex's new boyfriend multiple times
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend multiple times earlier this month is behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison...
'Quantum Leap' and 'Blue Velvet' actor, Dean Stockwell, dies at 85
LOS ANGELES, California - Hollywood is mourning the...
Federal judge refuses Trump's request to block Jan. 6 records
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge rejected former...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Veterans Day will start with a little rain
Veteran’s Day rain will be in and out in the morning hours. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: A few more clouds will be around...
Tuesday PM Forecast: timing out the next cold front
Seasonable temperatures will finish out the week. However,...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain moving in on Thursday
The impacts of the next cold front are...
Sports
5 LSU basketball players ejected at end of ULM game for leaving bench
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball opened their season at the PMAC Tuesday and had an ugly end to a very lopsided game with the Tigers...
The Kim Mulkey era starts with a 82-40 Lady Tigers win over Nicholls
BATON ROUGE - The Kim Mulkey era has...
WATCH: Kim Mulkey talks regular-season debut as LSU Women's Basketball coach
Watch Coach Kim Mulkey talk LSU Women's Basketball...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Contests
