Staring Lane neighborhood wants proposed development studied more
BATON ROUGE - A proposed neighborhood off Staring Lane has the attention of its neighbors who are questioning some of the plans. The proposed development...
Council member wants apartments shut down following repeat complaints
BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex off of...
Woman falls victim to Craigslist rental scam, warns others about phony house listings
BATON ROUGE - A woman who put her...
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes...
Suspects use police badges, lights in 'traffic stop' thefts
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect is accused...
Crash near Bluff Road leads to closure of Hwy 74 at Iberville-Ascension Parish line
IBERVILLE PARISH - Early Wednesday (Dec. 9) morning,...
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, Rainy weekend forecast
The warm-up continues with temperatures in the 70s today. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Today will bring you more sunshine! Temperatures will be near...
NEW: changes made to weekend forecast
The forecast remains on track for a warmer...
A slow warm-up starts today, Rain moving in this weekend
We are starting today in the 30s and...
Sports
High school state title football games moving out of the Dome
The LHSAA announced on Tuesday afternoon that the state championship high school football games will be played in Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State...
Rookie QB Jalen Hurts will get first NFL start against Saints
PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts, former college quarterback at...
Tiger freshman tight end Arik Gilbert considering leaving LSU
The hits just keep coming for LSU Football...
Health
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 -- offering the world’s first...
Nobody knows: Experts baffled by mysterious illness in India
NEW DELHI (AP) — Health officials and experts...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
