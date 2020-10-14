Home
On Your Side
Local mail dilemma could have solution; neighbors meet with postmaster
DENHAM SPRINGS - A neighborhood at odds with the post office met with USPS leaders Tuesday morning to help find a solution to their problems. ...
Home finally elevated in Gonzales after repeat flooding
GONZALES - Before Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday,...
Pointe Coupee, New Roads prepare ahead of Delta
NEW ROADS - Final storm preps are happening...
News
Local business leaders create new foundation, aiming to unite law enforcement, community
BATON ROUGE - Community leaders in the Capital City have collaborated to create a new foundation aimed at uniting locals with law enforcement for effective interactions...
Poll Results: In honor of National Dessert Day, WBRZ viewers reveal favorite BR donut shop
BATON ROUGE - In honor of National Dessert...
Walmart 'reinvents' Black Friday to accommodate social distancing measures
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will...
Weather
Lower humidity, cooler temperatures by Friday
How does it really feel? Nice! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Temperatures this morning are about 15 degrees cooler than what we had yesterday....
Cold Fronts 101
Cold Fronts 101 Cold fronts are often...
Humidity pushed out, cold front number two on the way
The humidity is on the way out! ...
Sports
Start time for LSU-Florida game delayed Saturday
GAINESVILLE - LSU's match-up with the Gators will start a little later than originally planned. The SEC announced Tuesday that the game will still be...
Drew Brees Brees, Lutz lift Saints past hard-luck Chargers, 30-27 in OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees keeps coming...
Saints Davenport making season debut, Chargers Bosa active
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Marcus...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Gov. Edwards gets flu shot at OLOL clinic, encourages LA to 'roll up its sleeves,' get vaccinated
BATON ROUGE - Health experts say influenza activity often begins to increase in October and tends to peak between December and February. For this reason, doctors...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
About Us
