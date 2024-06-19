Home
Livingston Parish announces waterways will be closed starting tomorrow following Tropical Storm Alberto
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish announced Wednesday that its waterways will be closed to all recreational traffic starting at midnight due to the rising water levels caused...
LSU gets first baseman out of Dayton from portal to add hitting and versatility
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's hunt through the...
Search fails to turn up work-release escapee; there's speculation he went to SW Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — Law officers said Wednesday that...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: Transitioning back to a drier weather pattern
As the tropical moisture pushes westward towards Texas and Mexico, we will see a transition back to a drier weather pattern. This will keep rain chances...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Windy today as we transition to a drier weather pattern
Wednesday serves as a transition day this week...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Ditching the dreary pattern for one more typical of summer
Tropical moisture will soon push westward, allowing a...
Sports
LSU gets first baseman out of Dayton from portal to add hitting and versatility
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's hunt through the transfer portal continued Wednesday with the addition of first baseman/catcher Eddie Yamin IV out of Dayton. Yamin,...
Catholic High Baseball named national champions
BATON ROUGE - After a historic season and...
LSU Baseball gets transfer outfielder from Auburn
BATON ROUGE - After losing 11 players to...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report: How stress affects your health, how to handle that stress
BATON ROUGE — Stress can have an impact on both your physical and mental well-being. A clinical psychologist says stress management education is essential. "We...
Monday's Health Report: Brain tumors can affect quality of life as well as length of life
BATON ROUGE — A brain tumor can significantly...
Friday's Health Report: How a person's gait can show signs of neurodegenerative disease
BATON ROUGE - Put one foot in front...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
