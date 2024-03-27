Home
Police looking for suspect in Tigerland battery from January
BATON ROUGE - Hours after the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the death of a man who was fatally injured outside of a Tigerland bar, police...
LSU gymnastic teams receives multiple postseason honors following SEC Championship
BATON ROUGE — Following the program's fifth SEC...
La. 1 northbound shut down near Plaquemine Dow plant after 18-wheeler, sedan crash
PLAQUEMINE — La. 1 northbound is shut down...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Ending the month with cool mornings and warm afternoons
The final days of March feature plenty of sunshine and dry conditions, great for getting outdoors and enjoying the spring temperatures! The nice weather continues into...
Tuesday PM Forecast: starting a stretch of comfortable, quiet weather
With rain exiting east on Tuesday morning, a...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms exiting, Spring-like weather through Easter weekend
Once storms move out early Tuesday morning, we...
Sports
LSU baseball beats Southeastern 8-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team beat Southeastern 8-4 during Tuesday night's matchup. The Lions took a 2-1 lead in the top of the...
LSU softball has no trouble with Nicholls in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX - The No. 6 LSU softball team...
Redshirt freshman ready for his new role during LSU Football Spring practice
BATON ROUGE - As LSU football's Spring practice...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday AM Forecast: Ending the month with cool mornings and warm afternoons
