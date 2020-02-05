Home
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish says he's tired of waiting for answers when it comes to whether his house is going to be...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
Flu numbers remain high across the board
BATON ROUGE - The CDC continues to report...
Feds investigate Mississippi prisons after string of deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the Mississippi prison system after a string of inmate deaths in the...
Mumps outbreak causing concern at LSU
BATON ROUGE - An outbreak of Mumps is...
Gang-affiliated teen arrested in Christmas Eve murder
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Stormy weather through Thursday morning
Rain and thunderstorms will affect the area through Thursday afternoon. Much cooler temperatures will follow, but only for a short time. THE FORECAST: Today...
Some showers Tuesday, a few strong storms in the mix Wednesday
Gray and unsettled weather is in the forecast...
Mild ahead of a mid-week cold front
A strong area of high pressure responsible for...
LSU women's basketball star Ayana Mitchell out for season
Baton Rouge – LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell will miss the remainder of the regular season after suffering a season-ending knee injury Sunday against Texas A&M...
What'd He Say? : Will Wade Previews Vanderbilt game on Wednesday
Baton Rouge - The 18th ranked LSU Tiger...
LSU gets 4th Ranked Win in Season Sweep of Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE, La. —The LSU Women’s Basketball team...
Tuesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020 kicks off with 'Bark in the Park' from 10:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. So, grab your friends...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
