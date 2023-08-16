Home
Attorneys ask federal judge to move juveniles out of Angola campus, hearing expected to continue for several days
BATON ROUGE - Teen offenders who have been deemed too out of control for traditional juvenile facilities want out of Angola. The American Civil Liberties...
AC expert breaks down the dos and don'ts of unit maintenance
BATON ROUGE - People are doing whatever it...
Entergy under fire for outages during extreme heat
BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers can't seem to...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: dry air holds on, humidity and tropical moisture lurk
Relatively pleasant conditions will remain in place through at least Thursday. Forecast focus moves to returning humidity and a tropical wave which could deliver some showers...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Still Hot - Much Less Humidity
The string of heat alerts is over. Though...
Tuesday PM Forecast: humidity to temporarily tumble, tropics waking up
The string of heat alerts is over. Though...
Sports
LSU cracks top 5 in AP preseason poll
The Tigers have achieved their best AP preseason ranking in seven years, making the top five heading into the 2023 season. Georgia will start the...
LSU's Latanna Stone falls to Auburn's Megan Schofill in US Women's Amateur Final
BATON ROUGE – A magical week of golf...
LSU's Latanna Stone advances to US Women's Amateur Final
BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
