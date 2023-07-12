Home
'We were very surprised:' Baton Rouge Police Union reacts to BRPD chief resignation
BATON ROUGE - Chief Murphy Paul apparently kept his departure secret. Those in his inner circle say they didn't find out until WBRZ broke the story...
Lafourche Parish deputy temporarily suspended without pay for parking in handicap spot
LAFOURCHE PARISH - A sheriff's deputy in Lafourche...
Amid push to grant clemency for La.'s death row inmates, DA says state is moving too fast
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge District...
Wednesday PM Forecast: daily heat alerts likely
On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms very clearly trended fewer and farther between with most of the action staying east of the Metro Area. For this reason,...
Wednesday AM Forecast: HEAT ADVISORY today, more heat on the way
Sneaky showers this afternoon, but most people will...
Tuesday PM Forecast: scattered storms to taper, give way to higher heat
For one more day, scattered showers and thunderstorms...
Sports
BRCC hires LSU-Eunice coach Byron Starks to head men's basketball program
Baton Rouge Community College is bringing in LSU-Eunice coach Byron Starks to lead its men's basketball program, the school announced Wednesday. Starks, a hall of...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Episcopal Knights
Travis Bourgeois is back with a healthy roster...
13 Tigers selected in 2023 MLB Draft, setting new school record
A total of 13 members from the Tigers'...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
