Volunteers chip away at lengthy to-do list at blighted Sweet Olive Cemetery
BATON ROUGE - The oldest Black cemetery in Baton Rouge is often the go-to site for community clean-up projects. "This is actually our third cleanup...
Century-old Spanish Town grocery store gets upgrade; opening soon under new name
BATON ROUGE - After years of inconsistency and...
Sheriff: Argument led to gunfight in Baton Rouge; shooters died after exchanging gunfire
BATON ROUGE - Two people died after they...
What El Nino Watch means for Louisiana and Mississippi
An El Niño Watch has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Experts at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) that monitor global patterns...
Wednesday PM Forecast: more sun and warmth ahead of late week front
After one more seasonably warm afternoon, the next...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Dry until the rain moves in on Friday
Keep an eye on the Friday forecast. Several...
Sports
UL downs #1 LSU baseball, 8-5
BATON ROUGE, La . — For the first time since 2014, the Ragin Cajuns of Louisiana took down a top ranked team in the nation. LSU...
LSU softball drops series at Auburn, loses finale in extra innings
AUBURN, AL - No. 12/13 LSU (34-10, 7-8...
Southeastern baseball wins game two 8-7 against McNeese
HAMMOND - Before Saturday, April wasn't a kind...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 17, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
