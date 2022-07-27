Home
Downtown parking contract signed, new parking system coming soon
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish has finally signed a contract for a new street parking system in downtown Baton Rouge. The first shipment of parking kiosks...
Gonzales transplant recipient headed to California to compete for good cause
GONZALES- Owner of The Physique Dr. and personal...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has offered a...
Wednesday PM Forecast: you know the drill
The seemingly endless routine of early sun and late thunderstorms will continue. Remember the positive to the repetition—in July and August, really the only alternative is...
Wednesday AM Forecast: About half of the viewing area is set to pick up rain this afternoon
Hot temperatures will be followed by more showers...
Tuesday PM Forecast: summer storms scattered around the region daily
The forecast is as copy and paste as...
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
METAIRIE - After nearly two years absence from an ankle injury, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was back out on the practice field. The All...
Joe Burrow undergoes emergency surgery right before Bengals training camp
Cincinnati Bengals and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow...
Video: LSU using social media hashtag to pursue one of the state's top recruits
BATON ROUGE - The BK Takeover has stormed...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
