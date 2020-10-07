Home
On Your Side
Subdivision moves mailboxes, USPS says it's not delivering their mail
DENHAM SPRINGS - People living along a private drive moved their mailboxes, and now the United States Postal Service is refusing to deliver their mail. ...
Suspicious bank card from Louisiana Workforce Commission mailed to home in Addis
ADDIS - Two months ago, Lisa Deshotel opened...
Fence company owner apologizes, plans to answer to warrants
WALKER - A businessman wanted by the law...
News
Pierre Part residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall
PIERRE PART - As Hurricane Delta spirals toward the Gulf Coast, people in Assumption Parish are getting ready. Along South Bay Road in Pierre Part,...
Former Governor Mike Foster buried in hometown
FRANKLIN, La. - A small, military farewell in...
1,052 new COVID cases in La. Wednesday - Almost half are from before Sept. 16
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS...
Weather
THE LATEST: Hurricane Delta targets southwest Louisiana landfall Friday afternoon
HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 7pm Wednesday , Hurricane Delta was moving northwest across the southern Gulf of Mexico at 17mph with maximum...
All eyes on Tropical Depression 26
Tonight: Another cool and crisp night. Lows will...
More sunshine tomorrow, Keeping eyes on the tropics
Tonight: Another cool, crisp night with lows in...
Sports
Cajuns move Saturday contest against Coastal Carolina
The Ragin’ Cajuns football game against Coastal Carolina that was scheduled to kick-off Saturday at Cajun Field has been rescheduled for Wednesday night on October 14....
Bayou Classic officially moved to Shreveport for upcoming season
BATON ROUGE - The annual Bayou Class, which...
WATCH: Former LSU stars Landry, Beckham connect for touchdown on wild trick play
DALLAS - A pair of former Tigers and...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
BR General encourages screenings, self-care during Breast Cancer Awareness month
BATON ROUGE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
About Us
