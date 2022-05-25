Home
St. Tammany Sheriff Deputy shot while on patrol early Wednesday morning
ST. TAMMANY - A St. Tammany Sheriff Deputy is recovering in a hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot while on patrol. According to reports,...
Baton Rouge security company offers active-shooter technology as part of security training
BATON ROUGE - A security company in Baton...
Central City Council approves funding for more license plate readers
CENTRAL - An ordinance to fund more license...
