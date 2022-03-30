Home
More than 5K Entergy customers in the dark as storm rolls through
BATON ROUGE - More than 4,000 Entergy customers were out of power Wednesday afternoon as a line of thunderstorms bringing heavy winds rolled through the area....
Man reports being stabbed but offering little information to Ascension deputies
GONZALES - Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating...
Sheriff: 21-year-old shot to death after pulling gun on his parents
ST. ROSE - A man shot and killed...
TORNADO WATCH in effect, severe storms likely this afternoon & evening
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued until 9PM. Conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes. *TORNADO WATCH* for the shaded...
Monday AM Forecast: Foggy start to the week, Severe risk returns on Wednesday
The next risk for severe weather comes with...
Mild start to the week, severe weather risk on Wednesday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Overnight, we will have...
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retiring after 13 years in NFL
NEW ORLEANS - Malcolm Jenkins, who won Super Bowl titles with two different teams after being drafted by the Saints in 2009, is leaving the NFL...
Brayden Jobert's 7 RBI leads #13 LSU baseball to thumping of UL-Monroe
Brayden Jobert continues to etch his name among...
Murray St. guard transfers in to LSU with new coach McMahon
Murray State starting guard Justice Hill appears to...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
