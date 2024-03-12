Home
LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus to serve as Grand Marshal for Wearin' of the Green 2024
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's Wearin' of the Green parade. WBRZ Sports' Brie...
2uneIn Previews: Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade
BATON ROUGE — It's that time of year...
State lawmakers attempting education reform
BATON ROUGE - The regular legislative session started...
Weather
Tuesday AM Forecast: Nice today, Unsettled pattern for remainder of week
A quick chill early Tuesday will be replaced with much warmer weather for the rest of the workweek. Along with the climbing temperatures, we also...
Monday PM Forecast: clear skies give way to unsettled pattern by midweek
After a quiet and cool beginning to the...
Monday AM Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue, next rainmaker arrives by end of week
Comfortable conditions from the weekend continue into the...
Sports
Southern softball splits doubleheader with Texas Southern University; wins series to start conference play
BATON ROUGE- Southern softball started SWAC play with a series win against Southern Texas University. After winning on Sunday, The Jaguars won game one of...
Flau'jae Johnson's brother arrested after jumping on court following scuffle
GREENVILLE, S.C. - LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's brother...
FINAL: No. 3 LSU baseball loses 2-1 to Xavier
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team couldn't...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
