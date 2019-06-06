Home
On Your Side
Resident demanding help, answers from her 2015 request after tree destroys home
MONTPELIER - A woman's mobile home has been destroyed after a large tree fell through it during a tornado. Now she's looking for help to move...
Possible root of flooding issues found, fixed by City-Parish
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish is working toward...
Another bridge closes in the northern part of EBR
BATON ROUGE - Another bridge in the northern...
News
Local D-Day Veteran honored at 75th celebration
BATON ROUGE – Thursday is the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The day of the largest seaborne invasion in WWII back in the 1940’s. Not many soldiers...
Apartment complex on Florida Blvd. hit by possible tornado
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding after a...
Lawmakers finish budget on session's final day
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have approved...
Weather
Heavy rain, flooding affects people in multiple parishes
Radar estimates that in excess of 3” of rain has fallen in many areas from morning storms. The heavy line began pushing through the area prior...
Deep Tropical Moisture Leads to Excessive Rain Outlook
The Forecast: Today and Tonight: Overcast skies...
Storms enter the forecast with heavy rain possible Thursday
Slightly above average highs will continue through Tuesday....
Sports
Saints Hall of Fame welcomes Bush, Colston, former Gov. Blanco
METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The Saints Hall of Fame is welcoming two key players and a former Louisiana governor who helped with the resurgence of the...
LSU Baseball to play in Saturday-Monday Super Regional series vs. Florida State
BATON ROUGE - With the final games of...
LSU shortstop Josh Smith drafted by Yankees
SEACAUCUS, NJ - LSU shortstop Josh Smith was...
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 5, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
