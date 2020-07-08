Home
On Your Side
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On Your Side about mail delivery issues in their neighborhood. The calls are coming from areas that receive mail...
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
News
Texas resumes executions after 5-month delay due to pandemic
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate received lethal injection Wednesday evening for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago, ending a five-month delay...
Local pediatrician discusses back-to-school challenges, prepping amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE- Students might be active in the...
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
One more rainy day, hot and steamy weekend ahead
Rain is still in the forecast for today. Look out for rain on the evening commute, but rain totals today will be less than the past...
More rain on Tuesday, Flash Flood Watch continues
***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** remains active through 7 p.m....
Storms on Tuesday may produce heavy rainfall
Tonight and Tomorrow : Tonight, we'll see a...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Patrick Mahomes becomes highest-paid player ever
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The NFL Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, inked a huge contract extension, becoming the highest-paid player in sports history. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
After a 2-5 start last year, Brusly was...
Steve Ensminger Jr. returns to coaching in honor of late wife Carley McCord
For 7 years, Steve Ensminger Jr. was not...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Supreme Court rules Trump admin can weaken Obamacare contraceptive mandate
WASHINGTON - In a 7-2 decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court has decided to allow a number of employers to opt-out of providing their employees with...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual reopening from the state-wide closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 is happening alongside their gradual rebuilding of...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
Fireworks on the Mississippi
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
Fireworks on the Mississippi
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
One more rainy day, hot and steamy weekend ahead
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days