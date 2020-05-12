Home
Louisiana native working in fight against coronavirus as antibody manufacturer
RALEIGH, NC - A simple blood test can determine if you've been exposed to the coronavirus and if you've developed antibodies. Tee Bordelon, a...
Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients
BATON ROUGE - More businesses are starting to...
Proper mask usage, cleaning explained
BATON ROUGE - More people are encouraged to...
Elon Musk opens California Tesla plant despite local restrictions
Tesla's plant in California has reopened despite local restrictions implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19. According to the BBC , on Monday, Musk tweeted...
Ga Attorney General seeks probe of prosecutors in Ahmaud Arbery case
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has asked...
LSU: Rooms for 3 and 4 students no longer offered due to health crisis
BATON ROUGE - While the state prepares to...
Sun and clouds as humidity slowly builds
The quiet weather pattern is about to end. Temperatures will warm, some humidity will return and showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast. THE FORECAST:...
Below average temperatures to gradually moderate
Following up an unseasonably cool weekend, pleasant conditions...
Warm up expected through the week, along with several rain chances
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: We've had...
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball owners gave the go-ahead Monday to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed...
WATCH: Joe Burrow joins other NFL Draft picks for viral video
With the NFL's offseason largely in limbo because...
New West Feliciana football coach Hudson Fuller unsure of when he'll meet his new team thanks to COVID-19
After being Catholic's offensive coordinator for three years,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, May 8, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
Local non-profit brings food to children in underserved parts of Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Partnerships between a local non-profit...
