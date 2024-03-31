Home
News
Smoke fills roadway as crews battle fire off I-12 in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - Two crews of firefighters are working off of I-12 in Livingston Parish to get a grass fire under control. Around 4:30 p.m., the...
Tree falls onto home in Central, blocks entrance; no one injured
CENTRAL - A tree limb fell through a...
Runaway horses back at Tangipahoa Parish home
ROBERT - After a day of searching, two...
Sunday PM Forecast: Getting even warmer ahead of our next cold front
The warmup continues beyond Easter Sunday. Look for highs in the 80s through Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. That front will deliver a new...
Sunday AM Forecast: Near record setting temperatures the next several days
Temperatures will be way above average, and potentially...
Saturday PM Forecast: Staying warm and muggy the next several days
Along with the warm temperatures, the humidity will...
Sports
Southern baseball wins thriller over Prairie View A&M
BATON ROUGE - An error in the bottom of the ninth gave the Southern baseball team their fifth straight conference win Saturday. After going up...
No. 6 LSU Softball sweeps No. 11 Texas A&M Saturday 9-3
BATON ROUGE - LSU Softball closed out their...
No. 8 LSU baseball loses 7-5, gets swept by No. 1 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE - No. 8 LSU dropped all three...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 30, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
