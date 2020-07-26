Home
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had quite the experience with a home warranty company and it's cost her a lot of money. Climmie...
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to...
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On...
Zion Williamson lawyer asks judge to disregard affidavit
NEW ORLEANS- Lawyers for New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson asked a federal judge in North Carolina on Friday to disregard an affidavit alleging a $400,000...
Louisiana teens arrested in ASU professor's death, remains found in landfill
SURPRISE, AZ— Officials say the remains of a...
Enhanced unemployment expires, many remain jobless amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE- Enhanced pandemic unemployment has come to...
Added moisture from Hanna will create a soggy weekend
Tonight and Tomorrow: Overnight, we'll likely see a few lingering showers. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Sunday, expect periods of rain and storms through...
Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas with winds up to 90 mph
Hurricane Hanna has made landfall on Padre...
Mainly cloudy, cooler and soggy weekend
Residual moisture from a departing Tropical Storm Hanna...
Former LSU safety Jamal Adams traded to Seattle Seahawks
BATON ROUGE- Former LSU football player Jamal Adams is joining the Seattle Seahawks after being traded from the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. ...
Zion Williamson returns to Pelicans, NBA campus in Orlando to finish season
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson...
AP sources: NFL owners offer opt-out guidelines for players in new agreement
NFL training camps are set to open after...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, July 24, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Wednesday health report
Health report for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's 'Geaux Get Tested Initiative' continues with free testing open to all area residents and testing hours will be...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
