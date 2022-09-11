Home
Ticket site back up after LSU-SU fans reported issues trying to obtain purchased tickets before game
UPDATE: As of 3:38 p.m., the LSU ticket website was back up and running for fans to access tonight's tickets. Read the original story below:...
Denham Springs police officer accused of sex crimes bonds out of Livingston jail
UPDATE: Former Denham Springs police officer Joseph Copeland...
EBR District 911 center experiencing connection issues with 911 phone calls
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Saturday PM Forecast: Showers held off for most of the day, a shower is still possible in the late afternoon hours
Full moon tonight and some changes in the forecast Keep your eyes on the skies tonight! If you get a good shot of the full...
Saturday AM Forecast: Capital City Cat Fight is HERE some showers in the forecast
GAME DAY! THE FORECAST Stream LIVE...
Friday PM Forecast: scattered showers start to back down by end of weekend
Once again, showers and thunderstorms will be hit...
LSU gets first win of Brian Kelly era with 65-17 domination of Southern
BATON ROUGE — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went 10-for-11 for 137 yards and three touchdowns in just over a quarter of play on Saturday night to...
Final: LSU Tigers beat Southern Jaguars 65-17
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers take home...
Sights and sounds from the LSU-Southern tailgate and pre-game celebration
BATON ROUGE - Check out some of the...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
