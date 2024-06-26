Home
One person in critical condition after shooting on Bogan Walk
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Bogan Walk. Officials said the shooting happened near the corner of...
Police seeking assistance in locating Hammond missing teen
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is...
Gov. Landry vetoes bill that would have pardoned marijuana offenders
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry vetoed a...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: Disturbance brings uptick in rain, dip in temperatures
A temporary dip in temperatures follows an upper-level disturbance. That same system will bring higher rain changes Wednesday night into Thursday. Tonight & Tomorrow: Unlike...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Scattered showers tonight and Thursday bring slight relief from extreme heat
Above average heat continues all week, though slightly...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Slight relief midweek due to increased rain chances
Midweek rain chances may give slight relief from...
Sports
A pair of LSU athletes nominated for upcoming ESPY's
BATON ROUGE - A pair of LSU athletes are nominated for ESPY's, ESPN's end of the sports year awards show which will be broadcast live on...
Hawks set to make No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, and this year there is mystery about who it will be
NEW YORK (AP) — Since the lucky numbers...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Southern Lab Kittens
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Lab Kittens took...
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report: Cancer-related fatigue can affect you before, during, after treatment
BATON ROUGE — People can experience cancer-related fatigue before, during and after treatments. It goes beyond just being tired; it may be challenging to even get...
Tuesday's Health Report: Acetaminophen safe for pregnant women, doesn't cause developmental disorders
BATON ROUGE — A recent study found taking...
Friday's Health Report: Severe hearing loss can lead to dementia, cochlear implants may help
BATON ROUGE — Recent studies have shown a...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
