Amid recruiting struggles, Baton Rouge plans to offer up to $15K in incentives for new police officers
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday that the city plans to offer up to $15,000 in additional pay for new BRPD officers, the...
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed...
Watch: Crews douse raging vehicle fire on Twin Span Bridge
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Multiple fire crews worked...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Rain is back in the forecast for a limited time
Can you feel the change in the air? Maybe it’s just humidity. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: A few...
Tuesday PM Forecast: dry stretch about to end, for some
There was a “trace” of rainfall measured on...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Showers will move in ahead of the next cold front
Showers are back in the forecast for a...
Sports
With Zion Williamson back, Pelicans' aspirations soar
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s return to a Pelicans squad that made a captivating postseason appearance without him last spring could transform New Orleans’ long-beleaguered...
Saints snap losing streak, beat Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints snapped their losing...
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Saints take on the Seahawks in a must-win week 5 game to potentially save their season
This week, the New Orleans Saints (1-3) are...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
