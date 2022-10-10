Home
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for Twitter and...
Watch: 2une In talks why hundreds of golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, WBRZ's 2une In...
Nearly 2 years after unnamed man was found dead in Baton Rouge, officials asking for help identifying him
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are asking for help...
Monday AM Forecast: Get the grass cut, finally some rain in the forecast
Just a couple more dry days in the forecast before some quick showers move through on Wednesday. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. ...
Sunday AM Forecast: A Much Less Warm Day as the Dry Streak Continues
A few less humid and less warm days...
Saturday PM Forecast: More nice weather for your Sunday
Finally some cooler, more seasonable daytime highs. ...
Sports
Saints snap losing streak, beat Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints snapped their losing streak with a 39-32 win against the Seattle Seahawks, improving the Black and Gold to 2-3 on the...
The Fleur-De-Lis Report: Saints take on the Seahawks in a must-win week 5 game to potentially save their season
This week, the New Orleans Saints (1-3) are...
Texas A&M-Commerce upends #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 19/20 Southeastern Louisiana...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
