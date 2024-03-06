Home
Jury convicts movie armorer of involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A jury convicted a movie weapons supervisor of involuntary manslaughter on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor...
Juvenile identified as responsible for fire at Burbank Walmart that caused $9M worth of damage
UPDATE: A juvenile has been identified as the...
Former Rock Paper Taco building on Perkins Road could become funeral home
BATON ROUGE - The former Rock Paper Taco...
A bow without rain
GONZALES – Storm Station viewer Ami Barden spotted a colorless half circle, or bow, across the horizon in Gonzales on Wednesday morning. It was not a...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Another nice day, followed by next round of storms
Expect another warm day on Thursday, but you...
Wednesday AM Forecast: A few nice days before storm chances return
After a stormy start to the week, Wednesday...
Sports
Former LSU All-American, two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White cut by Bills
BATON ROUGE - The Buffalo Bills released Tre'Davious White, a former first-team All-Pro NFL cornerback and consensus All-American at LSU, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. ...
ESPN analyst says he'd take Jayden Daniels No. 1 overall in 2024 Draft
BATON ROUGE - ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said...
LSU women's basketball receives two prestigious SEC honors - Who made the team?
BATON ROUGE - Angel Reese. The best player...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 5, 2024.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
