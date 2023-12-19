Home
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, spewing magma in spectacular show of Earth's power
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending a flash of light into the evening sky and spewing semi-molten rock into the...
'Stand with Sito:' Community group meets to try and save superintendent's job
BATON ROUGE - Parents and some school board...
Teenagers who pleaded guilty as adults in deadly carjacking moving to adult prison
NEW ORLEANS - Three teenaged girls who were...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Turning warmer and unsettled into the holiday weekend
A punch of cool and dry has delivered the coolest air of the week. After a cool Tuesday, temperatures and moisture will gradually increase thereafter. Eventually,...
Monday PM Forecast: frosty start to week, trending warmer into Christmas
After a chilly start to the week, temperatures...
Monday AM Forecast: Quiet to start the week, more unsettled closer to Christmas
With cool mornings and warm afternoons, we're starting...
LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with ref
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was ejected from the Sunday game against Northwestern State after she appeared to vehemently disagree with a call. The...
LSU falls to Texas in Jalen Cook's return to the floor
HOUSTON - Despite a second half rally, the...
SU announces new head football coach - Watch the press conference here
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced that...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Dec. 12, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Ponchatoula artist restoring historical markers in Livingston Parish
LIVIGNSTON PARISH - Historical markers in Livingston Parish are being restored after damage taken during Hurricane Ida in 2021. Wind gusts up to 140 mph...
BRCC'S basketball team delivers presents and spreads cheer at Baton Rouge schools
BATON ROUGE - The holiday season is all...
Drought, cold weather raising price for crawfish
BATON ROUGE - Due to the lack of...
