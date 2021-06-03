Home
Sen. Cassidy says federal enhanced unemployment benefit needs to go
PORT ALLEN - On a breezy day on the west side of the river, Sen. Bill Cassidy visited with Deloach Marine Services. The Senator met with...
Flood cleanup continues on Memorial Day
BATON ROUGE - Instead of a Memorial Day...
As clean-up drags on, capital area looks ahead to the next storm
BATON ROUGE - It's often a tough job...
Seacor Power oil boat to be pulled from sea after capsizing
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’re preparing to move a capsized oil industry boat from the site of its deadly April accident. A...
University Lakes Project launches new site designed to encourage community participation
BATON ROUGE – University Lakes Project LLC invites...
Crews removing barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews removed concrete barriers as...
Everyone has a chance to see a shower before the sun goes down
More afternoon showers in the forecast for your Thursday. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Temperatures started in the low 70s this morning and they...
About 2-4 inches of rain expected through early next week
There will be little day-to-day variation in our...
Tracking afternoon scattered showers
After a few showers this morning, another round...
LSU Football parts ways with Offensive line coach James Cregg
Release via LSU Sports BATON ROUGE – LSU has parted ways with offensive line coach James Cregg, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Wednesday. ...
Southern baseball selected for Austin Regional
BATON ROUGE- After winning their second straight SWAC...
LSU baseball gets selected for Eugene Regional
BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball is headed to the...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, May 31, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Contests
