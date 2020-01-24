Home
Door-to-door home alarm sale practices being investigated
PRAIRIEVILLE - When Cornel Blouin had a knock on his door last November, he never suspected a thing. Now weeks later he says he's discouraged and...
Limousine company busy ahead of championship weekend
BATON ROUGE - For the last couple of...
Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are...
Mayor: Police chief plans quick return after stroke
MANY, La. (AP) — The police chief of a Louisiana town is expected to return to work soon after suffering a stroke. Many Police Chief...
Louisiana political leaders party in Washington this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s political, government...
Suspected arsonist behind string of fires at African American churches may change plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect set for...
Sunny skies through the day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure slides into our area today behind the system that brought showers on Thursday. This means clearing skies through...
Rainy Thursday ahead, will it break for weekend?
Times of rain are expected on Thursday. Fortunately,...
Clouds thickening, precipitation to arrive late Wednesday
After another dry day, rain will return to...
Three LSU players heading to Hawaii for all-star game
BATON ROUGE - Three LSU football players aren't ready to hang up their cleats for this season just yet. After completing a remarkable season ending...
Zion shines in short stint, Pels fall to Spurs in rookie debut
NEW ORLEANS - The Zion Williamson era with...
LSU Tigers basketball team narrowly defeats Florida Gators 84-82
BATON ROUGE - LSU Tigers basketball team dodge...
Health
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Wednesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
