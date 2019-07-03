Home
Landline outage affecting residents for nearly a month
BATON ROUGE - A woman who relies on her Life Alert in the event of an accident says she hasn't been able to use the service...
State presents upgrades to Acadian Thruway flooding spot
BATON ROUGE - An upgrade is in the...
Mobile home delivered to owner despite dealer payment issues
PRAIRIEVILLE - Last week, 2 On Your Side...
LSU professor continues his role on hit show 'Stranger Things'
BATON ROUGE - LSU professor and actor, Joe Chrest, is continuing his role in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things 3'. Chrest plays Ted Wheeler,...
Troopers respond to five-car collision on I-10 near state line; several injured
PEARLINGTON, MS - Louisiana State Police are assisting...
5-year-old boy shot in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Police in New Orleans...
Hot holiday weekend ahead
Rain chances will decline after Wednesday. Meanwhile, heat will increase. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: For the second straight day, expect more clouds than...
Contrails found to impact climate change for a different reason
A recent study published in Atmospheric Chemistry and...
Next two days bring best rain shot of the week
If you are looking for a backyard bath,...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Central Private Red Hawks
BATON ROUGE- After playing in the Mississippi Private League for the last 50 years, the Central Private Redhawks will join the LHSAA as part of 6-1A...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Central Wildcats
Finishing a game under .500 with a first...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles
BATON ROUGE- After a 5-6 2018 season, Live...
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 3, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
