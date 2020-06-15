Home
Students encouraged to fill out TOPS information, ACT deadline change
BATON ROUGE - First-year college students are being asked to get their TOPS paperwork in order, now. The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA)...
Proposed police reform study called racist, Floyd reference removed
BATON ROUGE - A resolution passed in the...
Beauty school abruptly closes doors, students left wondering what's next
BATON ROUGE - A beauty school has suddenly...
Driver killed in Sunday night crash on Raceland's LA 182
RACELAND - A fatal Sunday night crash in Lafourche Parish resulted in the death of a 43-year-old man. Troopers with Louisiana State Police say the...
Peaceful demonstrators pray for justice, unity in New Orleans' Congo Square
NEW ORLEANS - Demonstrators in New Orleans organized...
Chinese government acts quickly to control coronavirus outbreak in Beijing
BEIJING (AP) — China moved swiftly Monday to...
Mississippi River quietly climbing record charts again
For the second consecutive year, the Mississippi River is spending a chart-topping number of days above the flood stage of 35 feet. As of Monday, June...
Cold front dropping humidity and plenty of sunshine
A weak cold front will move through this...
Overall quiet pattern continues
Tonight and Tomorrow: Any showers and storms that...
Sports
Hickory Club Championship Coming to Baton Rouge
Nowadays everyone is obsessed with retro. But there's retro and there's the Hickory Club Championship. It will be played Thursday and Friday at City Park golf...
LSU golfers past and present shine in 2nd round of 101st Louisiana Amateur
A fun day on the course at Bayou...
Report: Shaq urged Saints to stay unified after controversial Brees comments
NEW ORLEANS - Shaquille O'Neal was among the...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 12, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Tuesday, June...
Community
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
