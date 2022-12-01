Home
Police asking for public's help to identify man transported to Baton Rouge hospital Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was taken to a hospital by emergency medical responders Thursday evening....
Company denies woman's insurance claim after their utility poles crashed through her roof
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two utility poles fell through...
Baton Rouge's gun violence cases could soon be handled by a dedicated court
BATON ROUGE- A judge is offering a solution...
Thursday PM Forecast: big warming trend set to begin
After one more chilly night, temperatures will quickly moderate on Friday afternoon. A few showers may get into the mix this weekend, but most of the...
Thursday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures will be back before you know it
Temperatures this morning are 35° cooler than they...
Wednesday PM Forecast: 24 hours of extra layers
Behind a cold front, north winds kept temperatures...
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints were shutout for the first time since January 2002. How does the team rebound against Rival Tampa Bay? ...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: Conference Championships CFB | 13 NFL
BATON ROUGE - Welcome to Channel 2's Best...
LSU set to make history with new statue honoring women's basketball star Seimone Augustus
BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Thursday that WNBA...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
