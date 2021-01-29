Home
State agency wants Entergy to investigate new meters as customers report surging bills
BATON ROUGE - After reports of Entergy bills doubling following a meter replacement, the Public Service Commission says it's asking Entergy to take a closer look...
More Entergy customers complain about high bills following meter switch
WALKER - Ever since Willie Mae Hall was...
Entergy customers concerned about high January bills after meter switch
DENHAM SPRINGS - An Entergy customer in Denham...
Authorities respond to shooting Friday night off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a shooting Friday evening around Jackson Ave. and Sobers St. Authorities say at least one person was injured,...
US Senator Bill Cassidy wants to meet with president over halt of XL Keystone Pipeline
BATON ROUGE - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and...
State trooper pleads not guilty in shooting that left man paralyzed
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper arrested for...
Another cold front this weekend
Another cold front will pass by over the weekend. Fortunately, it looks as though most of the daylight hours will be dry. The Next 24...
Warming Winters & Shorter Cold Snaps
After last week’s release of global temperature data...
Lake Charles radar site back up after Hurricane Laura
After nearly five months without an operating radar,...
LSU notches second ranked win in as many weeks against #22 Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — The LSU women's basketball team notched their fifth SEC win Thursday anchored by a 23-11 run in the fourth quarter, taking down the...
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
High school students in Baton Rouge may not...
After a full calendar year of not playing, Baton Rouge CC gets first win over Oakleaf Post Grad
After COVID shut down their season for a...
Traffic
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
Radar
7 Days