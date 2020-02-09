Home
On Your Side
Weight limits concerning residents living along busy Baton Rouge boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Trucks carrying too much weight for a posted road limit is a constant concern for Tom Mixson. "You are violating my home,"...
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
News
Krewe of Oshun parade made its first debut in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - North Baton Rouge has its own Mardi Gras now. Saturday afternoon people enjoyed North Baton Rouge's first Mardi Gras Parade. "Scotlandville...
Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall
NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — A soldier who...
Woman faked medical emergency to escape rapist
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police say a...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
One more day of dry conditions
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies through this evening, as a very pleasant night is ahead. Temperatures will be slow to cool...
Cool end to the workweek
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: High pressure...
January was the fifth warmest for US
The average temperature for the lower 48 was...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU Softball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
BATON ROUGE- No. 11 LSU softball got a pair of wins Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the season. In game one, a quality pitching...
LSU loses against Auburn in overtime
BATON ROUGE - LSU Tigers went head to...
LSU Softball gets first ranked win versus Oklahoma State
BATON ROUGE- No. 11 LSU softball improved to...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your health report for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Tuesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020 kicks off with 'Bark in the Park' from 10:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m. So, grab your friends...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
One more day of dry conditions
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days