Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
BATON ROUGE - There are unanswered questions about what's next following President Donald Trump's executive orders on stimulus payments, unemployment, and evictions. Monday, 2 On...
Mysterious dumpster full of trash bewilders neighbors
BATON ROUGE - A large metal dumpster full...
Neighbors tired of listening to business noise, demand action be taken
UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police visited the neighborhood Wednesday...
Prairieville man arrested, accused of lighting cheating girlfriend's mobile home on fire
ASCENSION PARISH- A Prairieville man was arrested Thursday for setting his girlfriend's mobile home on fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM) arrested 42-year-old Donald...
Troopers investigate deadly crash in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash...
19-year-old arrested in killing of Iberville Parish woman overnight
BAYOU GOULA - A 19-year-old was arrested in...
Tropical Depression Fourteen forms in the Caribbean Sea
Tropical Depression Fourteen has formed in the Caribbean Sea. The maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and it is moving west at 22 mph. ...
Details on TD 13, a rainy afternoon ahead
The tropics are busy, scroll down for the...
Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic
Here is the first @NHC_Atlantic forecast advisory...
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday
METAIRE- Take a look at some of the practice footage from Thursday's Saints padded training camp practice. Watch above.
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
METAIRIE- Saints running back Ty Montgomery met with...
Malcolm Jenkins talks about talented Saints secondary; Watch full interview here
METAIRIE- Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins met with the...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
