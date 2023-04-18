Home
2 On Your Side
News
Frustrated with homeless encampment, business owner posts strong message to mayor
BATON ROUGE - A business owner says she's frustrated with having to clean up after a homeless group daily. The frustration reached a boiling point...
Photos show million-dollar boat crash on Tickfaw River; 2 people hurt
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Two people were badly hurt...
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix is poised to...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: warmer with more sun before late week front
Cloud cover was a bit thicker than expected on Tuesday limiting highs to the mid 70s. With more sunshine available into the middle of the week,...
Tuesday AM Forecast: More clouds today, Temperatures are still climbing
A few more clouds will be around today,...
Monday PM Forecast: back to average by mid-week
The beautiful weather from Sunday will continue into...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU softball drops series at Auburn, loses finale in extra innings
AUBURN, AL - No. 12/13 LSU (34-10, 7-8 SEC) lost a heartbreaker to No. 21/24 Auburn (32-13, 9-6 SEC), 1-0 in nine innings Sunday afternoon at...
Southeastern baseball wins game two 8-7 against McNeese
HAMMOND - Before Saturday, April wasn't a kind...
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two school records during meet
FORT WORTH - The LSU Gymnastics team is...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 17, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday PM Forecast: warmer with more sun before late week front
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days