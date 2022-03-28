Home
2 On Your Side
News
Fish fry incident starts fire at Baton Rouge apartment complex Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - An accidental grease fire sparked Sunday night and badly burned an apartment after an occupant was trying to fry fish. According to...
Epicenter pulls away to win Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Favorite Epicenter took a...
Police looking for 2 suspects after St. Gabriel nightclub shooting that injured 1
ST. GABRIEL - Police are asking the public's...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Mild start to the week, severe weather risk on Wednesday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW Overnight, we will have a few clouds overhead. Low temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer compared to this morning - with...
Saturday PM Forecast: Warm Sunday, strong storms again next week
THIS WEEKEND Tonight, temperatures will drop into the...
Friday PM Forecast: slowly toward the 80s
If you do not have outdoor plans Saturday...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU baseball takes series over No. 8 Florida with 11-2 outburst on Sunday
He's designated to hit for a reason. Tiger DH Brayden Jobert drove in five runs with two homers Sunday, and freshman right-handers Samuel Dutton and Grant...
LSU softball falls to no. 8 Arkansas 8-7 in game 1
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU softball team losses to...
LSU baseball bounces back in game two, beating Florida 16-4
GAINESVILLE - After a rough start to the...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 25, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Additional Links
3 on 3 on 2 Basketball
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
Wearin of the Green Parade
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
3 on 3 on 2 Basketball
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
Wearin of the Green Parade
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Mild start to the week, severe weather risk on Wednesday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days