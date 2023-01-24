Home
Severe weather overturns mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Parish
VENTRESS - Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. Pictures sent...
Iberville Parish schools closed Wednesday due to power outage Tuesday night
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Iberville Parish School System...
LSU basketball loses 7th straight after Arkansas beats the Tigers 60-40
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU basketball team continued to...
Stream of weather info: Current weather alerts, information
Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online Click HERE for the WBRZ weather page. Click HERE to see how to download the WBRZ...
TORNADO WATCH issued for southeast Louisiana until 1am
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO...
Monday AM Forecast: Clear today, Strong storms possible Tuesday
A risk for severe storms moves in on...
LSU basketball loses 7th straight after Arkansas beats the Tigers 60-40
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU basketball team continued to struggle to score Tuesday night, as the team lost their 7th straight game. Arkansas held the Tigers to...
WATCH: LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson previews 2023 season
BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Jay Johnson sat...
Undefeated LSU Women's Basketball slides in latest AP poll
For the first time in the 47-year history...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
