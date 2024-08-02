Home
News
2MAD: Rose Hill Church in Baker hosting one-day pediatric pop-up clinic
BATON ROUGE - This week's 2 Make a Difference is about a church in Baker doing children's checkups Saturday. Anyone interested in highlighting someone making...
Walker man arrested for first degree rape of a victim under thirteen years old
WALKER - A Walker man was arrested for...
Kevin Dukes, accused of 2018 killing, found not guilty for second-degree murder
BATON ROUGE - A jury found Kevin Dukes...
Weather
Tropical Depression Four forms off the south coast of Cuba
Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued along the southwest coast of the Florida peninsula ahead of Tropical Depression Four. As of Friday night, the...
Hurricane Beryl makes its third landfall in Texas on Monday morning
Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas shortly...
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on...
Sports
Southern football begins fall camp under head coach Terrence Graves
Baton Rouge - The Terrence Graves era at Southern University has begun. The Jaguars beginning fall camp practices on Friday under the lights of A.W. Mumford...
$$$ Best Bets: Going for Gold! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for...
Former LSU stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss headed to round of 16 in Olympics beach volleyball
PARIS— A duo of former LSU beach volleyball...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report: New study shows mental health problems frequently undiagnosed in young people
BATON ROUGE — A new study suggests that mental health problems are being missed or going undiagnosed in young people. According to the study, about...
Wednesday's Health Report: New blood test can help test whether memory loss is due to Alzheimer's
BATON ROUGE — According to the CDC, more...
Tuesday's Health Report: Mental health experts share what parents can do to prep kids going back to school
BATON ROUGE — The start of a new...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
About Us
83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Hurricane Beryl makes its third landfall in Texas on Monday morning
